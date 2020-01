BEACH WEEKLY ARTS | Band Banter | Reuben Fillies

In the first episode of Beach Weekly Arts, hosts Julia and Celeste sit down with local musician Reuben Fillies for a recurring segment known as Band Banter. Fillies discusses moving from South Africa to Huntington Beach and dives into his up-and-coming music career as well as his inspirations.

On-air: Julia Terbeche and Celeste Huecias.

Edited by Julia Terbeche.

Reuben Fillies:



@reubenfillies

Music:

