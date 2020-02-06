BEACH WEEKLY ARTS | Reel Talk | 92nd Academy Awards

In this episode of Beach Weekly Arts, Daily Forty-Niner editors Manuel Valladares, Aubrey Balster and Perry Continente dive into the 92nd Academy Award nominations and snubs in a recurring segment known as Reel Talk. Listen as they predict who will win in categories such as best picture, best director and best cinematography.

On-air: Manuel Valladares, Aubrey Balster and Perry Continente.

Edited by Manuel Valladares.

