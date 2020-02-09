S4E4 | BEACH WEEKLY | On-campus medical abortions

S4E4 | BEACH WEEKLY | CSULB will provide medical abortions in 2023

In this episode of Beach Weekly, host Aubrey Balster gives the lowdown of upcoming campus events and sits with Daily Forty-Niner News Editor Madalyn Amato to discuss Senate Bill 24, which will require all CSU campuses to provide on-campus medical abortions by 2023. Sports analyst Manuel Valladares gives an update on the latest in Beach athletics, including a look at the LBSU men’s basketball team and its recent struggles.

On-air: Aubrey Balster, Madalyn Amato and Manuel Valladares.

Edited by Julia Terbeche.

Music:

bedtime after a coffee by Barradeen | https://soundcloud.com/barradeen

Music promoted by https://www.free-stock-music.com

Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported

https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/deed.en_US