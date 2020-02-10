BEACH WEEKLY SPECIAL | DEMOCRATIC PRIMARY PRIMER | Bernie Sanders

In the first episode of the Daily Forty-Niner Democratic Presidential Primary Primer, host Manuel Valladares dives into presidential candidate and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders. Valladares discusses Sanders’ platform and explores issues such as healthcare, college tuition and the climate crisis. This is the first episode of a week-long limited series that will feature the top five democratic presidential candidates amongst college students, according to polling by Chegg media group.

On-air: Manuel Valladares

Edited by Manuel Valladares.