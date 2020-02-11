BEACH WEEKLY SPECIAL | DEMOCRATIC PRIMARY PRIMER | Elizabeth Warren

In this episode of the Daily Forty-Niner Democratic Presidential Primary Primer, host Julia Terbeche dives into presidential candidate and Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren. Terbeche discusses Warren’s platform and explores issues such as healthcare, college tuition and the climate crisis. This is the second episode of a week-long limited series that will feature the top five democratic presidential candidates amongst college students, according to polling by Chegg media group.

On-air: Julia Terbeche.

Edited by Julia Terbeche.