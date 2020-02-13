BEACH WEEKLY SPECIAL | DEMOCRATIC PRIMARY PRIMER | Pete Buttigieg

In this episode of the Daily Forty-Niner Democratic Presidential Primary Primer, host Eric Watson-Bailey dives into presidential candidate and mayor of South Bend, Indiana Pete Buttigieg. Watson-Bailey discusses Buttigieg’s platform and explores issues such as healthcare, college tuition and the climate crisis. This is the third episode of a week-long limited series that will feature the top five democratic presidential candidates amongst college students, according to polling by Chegg media group.

NOTE: Episode three of the Daily Forty-Niner Democratic Presidential Primary Primer was initially scheduled to cover the platform of Andrew Yang. Yang dropped out of the Democratic race on Tuesday, Feb. 11.

On-air: Eric Watson-Bailey.

Edited by Eric Watson-Bailey and Julia Terbeche.