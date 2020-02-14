BEACH WEEKLY SPECIAL | DEMOCRATIC PRIMARY PRIMER | Joe Biden

In this episode of the Daily Forty-Niner Democratic Presidential Primary Primer, host Chance Sinerius dives into presidential candidate and former vice president of the United States Joe Biden. Sinerius discusses Biden’s platform and explores issues such as healthcare, college tuition and environmental policy. This is the fourth episode of a week-long limited series that will feature the top five presidential candidates among college students, according to polling by Chegg media group.

On-air: Chance Sinerius.

Edited by Manuel Valladares.