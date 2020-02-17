S4E5 | BEACH WEEKLY | Ethnic studies course requirement
In this episode of Beach Weekly, host Aubrey Balster gives the lowdown of upcoming campus events and sits down with Daily Forty-Niner News Editor Madalyn Amato to discuss the ASI Senate’s recent ‘no’ vote on an ethnic studies requirement. Sports analyst Manuel Valladares dives into the latest in Beach athletics, including a look into women’s basketball, men’s volleyball and baseball.
On-air: Aubrey Balster, Madalyn Amato and Manuel Valladares.
Edited by Manuel Valladares.
Music:
Music promoted by https://www.free-stock-music.com
Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/deed.en_US