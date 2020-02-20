BEACH WEEKLY ARTS | Design Brief | Cathy Bui

In this episode of Beach Weekly Arts, host Suzane Jlelati sits down with CSULB film student Cathy Bui to discuss her production company room306 in a recurring segment known as Design Brief. Bui, along with three high school friends, were given the opportunity to develop professional video content during Bui’s freshman year of college. They have gone from storyboarding in a dorm room to creating advertising and marketing content for professional clients.

On-air: Suzane Jlelati.

Edited by Julia Terbeche.