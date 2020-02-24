S4E6 | BEACH WEEKLY | Third annual ‘Sleep In’ event

In this episode of Beach Weekly, host Aubrey Balster gives the lowdown of upcoming campus events and sits down with Daily Forty-Niner News Editor Madalyn Amato to discuss the third annual “Sleep In” event, designed to bring awareness to homeless and housing insecure students. Sports analysts Manuel Valladares and Cain Hernandez dive into the latest in women’s basketball.

On-air: Aubrey Balster, Madalyn Amato, Manuel Valladares and Cain Hernandez.

Edited by Julia Terbeche

