BEACH WEEKLY ARTS | Reel Talk | Modern Horror

In this episode of Beach Weekly Arts, hosts Manuel Valladares and Perry Continente dive into the most memorable horror films of the 2010s in a recurring segment known as Reel Talk. Listen as they discuss films like “Get Out,” “Hereditary” and “It Follows” and the ever-changing genre of horror.

On-air: Manuel Valladares and Perry Continente.

Edited by Manuel Valladares