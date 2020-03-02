S4E7 | BEACH WEEKLY | Sentencing of former ASI employee Jamie Williams

In this episode of Beach Weekly, host Aubrey Balster gives you the lowdown of upcoming campus events and recent news, including the sentencing of former ASI employee Jamie Williams. On Sept. 28, 2018, Williams shot and killed his father and step-sister, and injured his step-mother. Sports analyst Manuel Valladares dives into the latest in LBSU men’s volleyball, men’s basketball and baseball.

On-air: Aubrey Balster and Manuel Valladares.

Edited by Manuel Valladares

Music:

