S4E8 | BEACH WEEKLY | Super Tuesday runoff election

In this episode of Beach Weekly, host Aubrey Balster gives you the lowdown of upcoming campus events and updates you on the latest in Super Tuesday election results. Sports analysts Manuel Valladares and Robert Hollar dive into the latest in Dirtbags baseball.

On-air: Aubrey Balster, Manuel Valladares and Robert Hollar
Edited by Manuel Valladares

