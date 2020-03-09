S4E8 | BEACH WEEKLY | Super Tuesday runoff election

In this episode of Beach Weekly, host Aubrey Balster gives you the lowdown of upcoming campus events and updates you on the latest in Super Tuesday election results. Sports analysts Manuel Valladares and Robert Hollar dive into the latest in Dirtbags baseball.

On-air: Aubrey Balster, Manuel Valladares and Robert Hollar

Edited by Manuel Valladares

Music:

Music promoted by https://www.free-stock-music.com

Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported

https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/deed.en_US