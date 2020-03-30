S4E11 | BEACH WEEKLY | The latest on coronavirus in Long Beach

In this episode of Beach Weekly, host Aubrey Balster gives an update of Long Beach-related coronavirus news, including the closing of city beaches and parks, 49er Shops layoffs and dorm closures.

We want to hear how COVID-19 has affected CSULB and the Long Beach communities!

Share your story with us by recording a short voice memo (under 2 minutes) along with your full name and major.

Send it to [email protected] to possibly get featured in an episode of our podcast!

On-air: Aubrey Balster

Edited by Julia Terbeche