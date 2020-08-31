Beach Weekly S5E2 – Restricted Residents: Changes to Dorm Life

In this week’s episode, News Editor Julia Terbeche details the changes to dorm life amid coronavirus-imposed restrictions, and Assistant News Editor Chance Sinerius discusses his most recent story about Project Rebound, a program to assist formerly incarcerated individuals achieve their goals in higher education. Sports Editor Jacob Powers then gives the latest in Beach athletics.

On air: Julia Terbeche, Chance Sinerius, Jacob Powers

Edited by Cameron Johnston

