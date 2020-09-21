Beach Weekly S5E5—The voter issue

In this week’s episode, News Editor Julia Terbeche discusses the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, her impact and a vigil that was held Saturday evening in Downtown Long Beach in her honor. Then, Special Projects Editor Peter Villafane, Staff Writer Xochilt Andrade and Editor-in-Chief Madalyn Amato discuss the importance of voting, how to vote and what’s on the ballot.
Edited by Cameron Johnston
