Beach Weekly S5E5—The voter issue

In this week’s episode, News Editor Julia Terbeche discusses the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, her impact and a vigil that was held Saturday evening in Downtown Long Beach in her honor. Then, Special Projects Editor Peter Villafane, Staff Writer Xochilt Andrade and Editor-in-Chief Madalyn Amato discuss the importance of voting, how to vote and what’s on the ballot.

Edited by Cameron Johnston

