Daily 49er News Show, Podcasts

Beach Weekly S5E7— Coronavirus rounds home

by on

More in Daily 49er News Show:

Tweet
Share
Share

In this week’s episode, News Editor Julia Terbeche gives an update on the source of the campus coronavirus outbreak, with details from Assistant Sports Editor Teran Rodriguez. Arts and Life Editor Paris Barraza gives the lowdown of the arts content in this week’s issue, including a piece discussing CSULB’s film department and women in the film industry.

Edited by Cameron Johnston

Listen on your favorite platform!

Apple Podcasts
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/beac…1488484518?uo=4

Google Podcasts
www.google.com/podcasts?feed=aHR…wL3BvZGNhc3QvcnNz

Spotify
open.spotify.com/show/4HJaqJep02kHeIQy8op1n1

Overcast
overcast.fm/itunes1488484518/beach-weekly

Soundcloud
@daily49er

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

Daily 49er newsletter

Instagram