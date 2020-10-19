Beach Weekly S5E9 — Spring spike in As

Daily 49er News Show, Multimedia, Podcasts

Thanks to Southland Credit Union for sponsoring this episode of Beach Weekly! This week, News Editor Julia Terbeche discusses the rise in A grades given out during the spring 2020 semester, then Video Editor Pablo Unzueta discusses voting opportunities for individuals facing homelessness in Long Beach. Arts and Life Editor Paris Barraza talks about the Kleefeld Contemporary art museum’s new video series and the final four recipients of the Sally Cassanova Pre-Doctoral Scholar program. To close things out, Assistant Video Editor Lauren Berny gives a lowdown of the latest in Daily Forty-Niner video.

