Arts and Life | Story Roundup

In this episode of Arts and Life, Paris Barraza, Daily 49er Arts and Life editor, is joined by Arts and Life assistant editor Celeste Huecias and Video assistant editor Lauren Berny to share the latest stories in or coming to Arts and Life.
Listen on your favorite platform!
Apple Podcasts
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/beach-weekly/id1488484518?uo=4
Google Podcasts
https://www.google.com/podcasts?feed=aHR0cHM6Ly9hbmNob3IuZm0vcy9kMzEwMjEwL3BvZGNhc3QvcnNz
Spotify
https://open.spotify.com/show/4HJaqJep02kHeIQy8op1n1
Overcast
https://overcast.fm/itunes1488484518/beach-weekly
Soundcloud