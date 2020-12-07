Beach Weekly S5E16 — Logging off 

beachCU.com

In the last Beach Weekly episode of the semester, editor-in-chief Madalyn Amato reads her letter from the editor, and news editor Julia Terbeche discusses the regional stay-at-home order affecting Southern California, updates the commencement ceremony for the classes of 2020 and 2021 and Wednesday’s march on Second Street to protest stricter coronavirus regulations.

On air: Julia Terbeche, Madalyn Amato

Edited by Cameron Johnston

Listen on your favorite platform!

Apple Podcasts

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/beach-weekly/id1488484518?uo=4

Google Podcasts

https://www.google.com/podcasts?feed=aHR0cHM6Ly9hbmNob3IuZm0vcy9kMzEwMjEwL3BvZGNhc3QvcnNz

Spotify

https://open.spotify.com/show/4HJaqJep02kHeIQy8op1n1

Overcast

https://overcast.fm/itunes1488484518/beach-weekly

Soundcloud

https://soundcloud.com/daily49er