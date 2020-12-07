Daily 49er News Show, Podcasts

Beach Weekly S5E16 — Logging off 

In the last Beach Weekly episode of the semester, editor-in-chief Madalyn Amato reads her letter from the editor, and news editor Julia Terbeche discusses the regional stay-at-home order affecting Southern California, updates the commencement ceremony for the classes of 2020 and 2021 and Wednesday’s march on Second Street to protest stricter coronavirus regulations.

On air: Julia Terbeche, Madalyn Amato

Edited by Cameron Johnston

