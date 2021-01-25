Daily 49er News Show, Multimedia, Podcasts

Beach Weekly S6E2 — Spring Athletics, Commencement, and Inauguration

This week, Beach Weekly host Luke Pajari  discusses a variety of news including the state of athletics for the spring 2021 season, president Biden’s inauguration, CSULB’s commencement ceremony, and the COVID-19 vaccination rollout in Long Beach, amongst many other stories. For this week’s story spotlight, Luke has a conversation with social media assistant Ashley Ramos to discuss her recent story regarding an instance of individuals facing homelessness being forced to relocate. 

On the air: Luke Pajari and Ashley Ramos

Edited by Cameron Johnston

Music by Cameron Johnston

