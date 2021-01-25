Beach Weekly S6E2 — Spring Athletics, Commencement, and Inauguration

This week, Beach Weekly host Luke Pajari discusses a variety of news including the state of athletics for the spring 2021 season, president Biden’s inauguration, CSULB’s commencement ceremony, and the COVID-19 vaccination rollout in Long Beach, amongst many other stories. For this week’s story spotlight, Luke has a conversation with social media assistant Ashley Ramos to discuss her recent story regarding an instance of individuals facing homelessness being forced to relocate.

On the air: Luke Pajari and Ashley Ramos

Edited by Cameron Johnston

Music by Cameron Johnston

Listen on your favorite platform!

Apple Podcasts

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/beach-weekly/id1488484518?uo=4

Google Podcasts

https://www.google.com/podcasts?feed=aHR0cHM6Ly9hbmNob3IuZm0vcy9kMzEwMjEwL3BvZGNhc3QvcnNz

Spotify

https://open.spotify.com/show/4HJaqJep02kHeIQy8op1n1

Overcast

https://overcast.fm/itunes1488484518/beach-weekly

Soundcloud

https://soundcloud.com/daily49er