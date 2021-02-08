Beach Weekly S6E4 — A Conversation with Dr. Shelly-Ann Collins (Special Episode feat. Peter Villafane)

In this special episode of Beach Weekly, host Luke Pajari dives into last week’s biggest news stories including an update on spring athletics returning, the Pfizer vaccine coming to Long Beach State, and the new Project Labor Agreement taking effect in Long Beach. Tying in with the publication’s special issue on health and wellness, Luke is joined by Special Projects Editor Peter Villafane to discuss mental health with Dr. Shelly-Ann Collins for this week’s story spotlight.

Edited by Cameron Johnston

Music by Cameron Johnston

