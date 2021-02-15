Beach Weekly S6E5 — The Beach gets an upgrade (ft. Iman Palm)

Thanks to our sponsor Long Beach Transit
In this episode of Beach Weekly, host Luke Pajari dives into last week’s biggest news stories including Association Students, Incorporated’s first aid Fridays, the men’s and women’s basketball teams recent losses, and the California State University chancellor’s decision to not enforce COVID-19 vaccines. For this week’s story spotlight, Luke talks to Assistant News Editor Iman Palm about Long Beach State’s recent campus renovations.
Edited by Cameron Johnston
Music by Cameron Johnston
