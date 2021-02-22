Beach Weekly S6E6 — Black History Month Special

Thanks to our sponsor Long Beach Transit

In this episode of Beach Weekly, host Luke Pajari dives into last week’s biggest news stories including a roundup of men’s and women’s basketball performances, a new plan to fight food insecurity in Long Beach, and a new exhibit at the MOLAA. For this week’s story spotlight, the Daily Forty-Niner provides a listening experience from a Black History Month celebration that took place in Marina Vista Park on Feb. 20th. Special thanks to News Editor Julia Terbeche for providing audio clips.

Edited by Cameron Johnston

Music by Cameron Johnston

