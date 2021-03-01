Beach Weekly S6E7 — An Interview with Joseph Valadez

Thanks to our sponsor Long Beach Transit

In this episode of Beach Weekly, host Luke Pajari dives into last week’s biggest news stories including a return to face-to-face classes, buildings on campus re-opening, and Long Beach City Council’s Black Health Equity Collaborative. For this week’s story spotlight, Luke talks to Joseph Valadez, a recent Long Beach State graduate who went viral on social media for graduating after turning his life around for the better.

