Beach Weekly S6E8 — International Women’s Day (ft. Peter Villafane)

In this episode of Beach Weekly, host Luke Pajari dives into last week’s biggest news stories including a recap for basketball and softball’s recent games, a lawsuit regarding Puvungna, and Long Beach City Council establishing El Mercado de Long Beach. For this week’s story spotlight, Luke is joined by Special Projects Editor Peter Villafane to discuss stories from the latest special issue on International Women’s Day.
Editing and Music by Cameron Johnston
