Beach Weekly S6E8 — International Women’s Day (ft. Peter Villafane)

In this episode of Beach Weekly, host Luke Pajari dives into last week’s biggest news stories including a recap for basketball and softball’s recent games, a lawsuit regarding Puvungna, and Long Beach City Council establishing El Mercado de Long Beach. For this week’s story spotlight, Luke is joined by Special Projects Editor Peter Villafane to discuss stories from the latest special issue on International Women’s Day.

Editing and Music by Cameron Johnston

Listen on your favorite platform!

Apple Podcasts

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/beach-weekly/id1488484518?uo=4

Google Podcasts

https://www.google.com/podcasts?feed=aHR0cHM6Ly9hbmNob3IuZm0vcy9kMzEwMjEwL3BvZGNhc3QvcnNz

Spotify

https://open.spotify.com/show/4HJaqJep02kHeIQy8op1n1

Overcast

https://overcast.fm/itunes1488484518/beach-weekly

Soundcloud

https://soundcloud.com/daily49er