Beach Weekly S6E12 — Softball Sweep (ft. Bella Arnold)

In this episode of Beach Weekly, host Luke Pajari recaps the latest games from Long Beach State baseball and softball. For this week’s story spotlight, Daily 49er reporter Bella Arnold talks to Long Beach State alumna Brittany Logan about her experience as an opera singer.

Edited by Cameron Johnston

