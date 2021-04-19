Beach Weekly S6E14 —  Love Your Body Week (ft. Paris Barraza)

Thanks to our sponsor Long Beach Transit
In this episode of Beach Weekly, host Luke Pajari dives into last week’s biggest news stories including softball’s winning streak, people being able to attend athletic events, Long Beach’s pride lifeguard tower replacement, and more. For this week’s story spotlight, Arts and Life Editor Paris Barraza shares details regarding her story on fitness coach and writer Chrissy King along with clips of King speaking for CSULB’s Love Your Body Week.
Music and editing by Cameron Johnston
