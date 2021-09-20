All About the Fair Pay to Play Act



In this episode of Beach Weekly, multimedia editor Leila Nunez reviews the past week’s biggest news stories including the latest games from Long Beach Women’s Soccer, Women’s Volleyball, and Men’s Water Polo. For this week’s story spotlight, podcast editor Jeremy Taylor talks to CSULB Athletic Director Andy Fee about the recently passed Fair Pay for Play Act. Listen in to learn how this new law will impact the university and its athletes.

