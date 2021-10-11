Beach Weekly S7E6: OUTober

Thanks to our sponsors Long Beach Transit and Southland Credit Union.

In this episode of Beach Weekly, Daily Forty-Niner staff members Jeremy Taylor, Cindy Aguilera and guest host Lillian Li review the past week’s biggest news stories. For this week’s story spotlight, Daily Forty-Niner staff member Aziza Gomez talks to Joey Naz and Sergio Alan about Hispanic heritage, Latinx culture, homophobia, and Latinx pop culture.

Music by Jeremy Taylor and Mariachi Arcoiris

Editing by Jeremy Taylor

