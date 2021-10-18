Beach Weekly S7E7: Mental Health is Wealth



In this episode of Beach Weekly, Daily Forty-Niner staff members Jeremy Taylor and Cindy Aguilera review the past week’s biggest news stories. For this week’s story spotlight, Daily Forty-Niner staff member Cindy Aguilera talks to CSULB Trustee’s Award Winner Elaine Anne Araneta about her recent award and the importance of mental health.

