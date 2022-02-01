Beach Weekly S8E1: Starting Back Online and Graduation News



Beach Weekly is back for another season! In this episode of Beach Weekly, podcast host Cindy Aguilera discusses the latest COVID-19 and CSULB updates.

To reduce the spread of the omicron variant, CSULB announced that the spring semester will begin online and switch back to in-person instruction February 7. Keep listening to learn more about campus updates on COVID-19. Additionally, if you need face coverings and surgical masks, you can now email [email protected] to receive yours.

Graduation is coming up quickly. Daily Forty-Niner staff Lauren Ramirez reports that the Long Beach State commencement office announced that the 2022 commencement ceremony will take place at the Angel Stadium in Anaheim. If you are excited to graduate in person, make sure to complete the graduation application by March 1.

