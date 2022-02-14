Beach Weekly S8E3: CSULB Vaccine Clinics, REVCOM, and an Engineering Student’s Disappearance

In this episode, host Cindy Aguilera dives into this week’s campus news topics such as how students can receive their boosters, who REVCOM is, Corner Market’s re-opening and the mysterious disappearance of CSULB engineering student, Hunter Lewis.

COVID-19 vaccines and boosters are now being offered to students in order to continue attending in-person classes and events. The booster shot requirement must be done by Feb. 28, and appointments are available at myturn.ca.gov.

REVCOM is a revolutionary group that promotes communism and social revolution. They plan to visit other campuses in the state to recruit supporters.

Corner Market opens once again after being closed for most of the pandemic, The convenience store is open from 7:30 am to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and on Fridays from 7:30 am to 2 p.m.

Hunter Lewis, 21, disappeared off the coast in Humboldt County last December. Family and friends still look for him desperately and hope to find any answers or updates on his location.

Reporters:

Emily Rogers, Staff Writer

Vincent Medina, News Assistant

Rosaura Montes, Deputy Copy Editor

Host: Cindy Aguilera

Edited by: Cindy Aguilera

