Beach Sports S1E2: Long Beach State Athletics on Winning Trend and Tyler Hildebrand’s Coaching Staff

The week’s top games include the #1 men’s volleyball team facing off against #2 UCLA in a home-away series, men’s basketball snapping 11-game winning streak against UC Santa Barbara, women’s basketball loosing to CSUN and winning against UC Santa Barbara.

Dirtbags’ head coach Eric Valenzuela comes on the show to discuss offseason training and goals for 2022 season. Dirtbags defeated defending champion Mississippi State in Starkville in a three game series 2-1.

New women’s volleyball head coach Tyler Hildebrand assembles new coaching staff featuring former UNLV assistant coach Cursty Le Roux, olympic gold medalist and volunteer assistant coach Kim Hill, and men’s volleyball assistant coach Nick MacRae. All share their goals for Fall 2022 season.

LBSU Athletic Director Andy Fee discusses winning trend that Beach athletics have had in the past two weeks and clears rumors on potential rebirth of football program.

New episodes will drop every other Monday.

