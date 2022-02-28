Beach Weekly S8E5: Anti-Mask Instructor, Graduation Update, and CSULB Black History Month



First, Richard Juliano, self-defense professor at CSULB, openly refuses vaccines and masks, including wearing one in class.

Then Lauren Ramirez, Daily Forty Niner news editor, shares her insight on the story she wrote this week where President Jane Close Conoley confirms that after taking a graduating students survey, the commencement ceremony will remain socially distanced and won’t have individual stages for grads to hear their name be called.

ASI elects new Wellness Affairs Commissioner, Jeremy Ramos, who will be in charge of promoting health campus-wide.

And the city of Long Beach held a homeless count with aims to document the exact number of homeless people in Long Beach as well as provide aid and resources.

Lastly, Cindy Aguilera, podcast editor, contributes to Daily Forty-Niner and interviews Black students and professors to know the real origins of Black History month, the significance of the month long celebration and how do Black people at CSULB celebrate Black History Month.

Host: Cindy Aguilera

Contributing reporter: Lauren Ramirez

Edited by: Cindy Aguilera

