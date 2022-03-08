LIT at the Beach S1E1: “The Glass Castle” by Jeannette Walls



In this new series, Daily Forty-Niner staff will introduce a variety of books that are written by female authors in celebration of Women’s History Month.

For this episode, guest host Leila Nunez goes over one of her personal favorites, The Glass Castle by Jeannette Walls. Jeannette Walls is an incredible writer and her memoir The Glass Castle is a spectacular, true story about growing up with adversity. The audience is introduced to the struggles Jeannette faced in her childhood and her adulthood, such as neglect and abuse, as well as the situations of the members in her family.

This memoir is such a great read written by a powerful and inspirational woman. If you are interested in reading The Glass Castle, it is available at the University Library here at CSULB, or at your local bookstores in Long Beach, such as Bel Canto Books.

This special series will continue throughout the month of March and new episodes will drop every Tuesday.

Like, comment, and follow us on your favorite platform for more content!

Apple Podcasts

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast…

Google Podcasts

https://www.google.com/podcasts?feed=…

Spotify

https://open.spotify.com/show/4HJaqJe…

Overcast

https://overcast.fm/itunes1488484518/…

Soundcloud

https://soundcloud.com/daily49er