Off the Record S2E2: “Calladita te ves más bonita” A Discussion on Women’s Issues

This episode contains sensitive content.



In this episode of Off the Record, Daily Forty-Niner staff Christal Gaines-Emory and Cindy Aguilera sit down with host Leila Nunez to share their experience as women and discuss their opinions on women’s issues in society today.

Editing by: Leila Nunez

