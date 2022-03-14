Beach Weekly S8E7: Ukraine Conflict and man arrested at University Library



Thank you to our sponsors Southland Credit Union, Long Beach Transit, and Long Beach Water.

www.southlandcu.org/join/welcome-long-beach-state/

ridelbt.com

liveh2olb.com/

CSULB Professors Andrew Jenks and Christopher Karadjov share their insight on the Ukraine conflict and explain to Daily 49er what Russia’s invasion means and what were the motivations for it.

Stephen Lim, 25, was arrested on Wednesday for exposing himself to various female students over the course of a few days. He is currently out on bail but is not allowed on campus. Contact University Police if you have any information.

Hannah Shields, desk editor for news at Daily Forty-Niner, shares her article, “Commencement decision made before release of Survey results” in which school administration released a survey for graduating students but had already made a decision.

In dorm news, various students complain about maintenance issues in dorms and the lack of COVID testing. School administration assures they are doing what they can.

Lastly, March 14, masks become optional in some school settings. Unvaccinated students are still required to be masked everywhere.

Host: Cindy Aguilera

Contributing reporter: Hannah Shields

Edited by: Cindy Aguilera

New episodes will drop every Monday. Like, comment, and follow us on your favorite platform for more content!

Apple Podcasts

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/beach-weekly/id1488484518?uo=4

Google Podcasts

https://www.google.com/podcasts?feed=aHR0cHM6Ly9hbmNob3IuZm0vcy9kMzEwMjEwL3BvZGNhc3QvcnNz

Spotify

https://open.spotify.com/show/4HJaqJep02kHeIQy8op1n1

Overcast

https://overcast.fm/itunes1488484518/beach-weekly

Soundcloud

https://soundcloud.com/daily49er