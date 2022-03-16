Artist Banter S1E2: How to be a professional musician in the new music industry (ft. Brad Cummings)



In this episode, host Aziza Gomez talks with recording artist and Bassist Brad Cummings about his path into owning his own academy and his experiences working with labels. Cummings shares his tips on how to succeed and thrive as a professional musician in the modern music business and the importance of acting like a professional in the music business.

Check out the academy’s website:

http://www.therokacademy.com/

Editing by: Aziza Gomez

