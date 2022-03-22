LIT at the Beach S1E3: “The Bluest Eye” by Toni Morrison



In this new series, Daily Forty-Niner staff will introduce a variety of books that are written by female authors in celebration of Women’s History Month.

For this episode, guest host Aziza Gomez discusses and reads The Bluest Eye by Toni Morrison. Toni Morrison is a prolific author, she wrote 11 novels as well as children’s books and essay collections. The Bluest Eye was her first novel published in 1970 and she was the first African- American woman to win the Nobel prize in literature. Morrison writes the story of a young black girl named Pecola who grew up following the Great Depression. The novel is about how she feels and is constantly thought of as “ugly” due to her mannerisms and dark skin. As a result, she develops an obsession for blue eyes which she equates with “whiteness.”

If you are interested in reading The Bluest Eye, it is available at the University Library here at CSULB, or at your local bookstores in Long Beach, such as Bel Canto Books.

This special series will continue throughout the month of March and new episodes will drop every Tuesday.

