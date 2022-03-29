LIT at the Beach S1E4: “The Hate U Give” by Angie Thomas



For this episode, guest host Cindy Aguilera discusses and reads a passage of The Hate U Give by Angie Thomas. Angie Thomas was born, raised, and still resides in Jackson, Mississippi. She holds a BFA in Creative Writing from Belhaven University. Her debut novel, The Hate U Give, was adapted into a movie starring actress Amandla Stenberg which you can also watch on Netflix.

In the book, Sixteen-year-old Starr Carter has to transition from her home in Garden Heights to the fancy prep school she attends called Williamson. She’s jolted out of this duality when she witnesses the fatal shooting of her childhood friend Khalil at the hands of police. The story then follows Starr as she mourns and has to relive that tragic moment while still trying to be a normal teenager.

If you are interested in getting a copy you can go to the CSULB University Library and check out a copy or purchase on Amazon.

This special series will continue throughout the month of March and new episodes will drop every Tuesday.

Like, comment, and follow us on your favorite platform for more content!

Apple Podcasts

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast…

Google Podcasts

https://www.google.com/podcasts?feed=…

Spotify

https://open.spotify.com/show/4HJaqJe…

Overcast

https://overcast.fm/itunes1488484518/…

Soundcloud

@daily49er