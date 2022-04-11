Beach Sports S1E5: Softball turns season around, Dirtbags score 28 runs, and the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach



In this week’s episode, the Beach’s softball team are currently enjoying a successful month of April going 5-1. This coming off a forgetful start to the season. The Beach has since turned it around and their last game against UC Davis was their first loss since March 27.

The women’s beach volleyball team are coming off an exceptional performance at the Stanford Invitational. They took down ranked opponents #8 Stanford and #16 Pepperdine.

Women’s tennis continue to struggle dropping their third straight match, this time at the hands of Cal State Fullerton.

The Dirtbags set a historic school record with a lopsided score 28-2 against Cal Poly, with the record of biggest score differential in a game and most hits (32) in a game. They were unable to fight off Cal Poly, though, dropping two games in the three game series.

#2 Men’s volleyball are unable to overcome #10 UC Davis following a sweep in the first game of a split home-away series. The 3-2 loss in the second encounter still has the Beach atop the standings in the Big West as the regular season nears its end.

The Acura Grand Prix returns to Long Beach converting the streets of Downtown Long Beach into a race track. The event was held over the weekend over three days, culminating in the big Sunday race. Daily 49er Social Media Editor Kristina Agresta comes on the show to discuss the Grand Prix.

