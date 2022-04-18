Beach Weekly S8E10: Oil Spill off Orange County Coast, Recycling on Campus and Earth Day Issue



In this episode of Beach Weekly, host Cindy Aguilera shares what Daily Forty-Niner staff has written for Earth Day. In the Earth Day Special Issue, staff wrote a series of stories focusing on the current state of our planet

Xochilt Andrade wrote a story titled “Where Do We Stand Six Months After Southern California’s Most Recent Oil Spill” and who are the key players in this incident.

Editor in Chief, Ashley Ramos wrote for the Earth Issue, where students can recycle and the different recycling programs at CSULB.

Host: Cindy Aguilera

Edited by: Cindy Aguilera

