Beach Weekly S8E11: New Police Chief, Meet Blake Krawl and Winter Commencement Cancelled



In this episode, Cindy Aguilera goes over this weeks news.

First up, Jonathan Bigall reports for the Daily 49er that a new police chief has arrived at CSULB. John Brockie, former Cal State Fullerton police chief, was sworn in April 11.

Next, Ana Acosta wrote about Blake Krawl, a psychology major at CSULB who shares his experience helping formerly incarcerated students in the Project Rebound Program at CSULB.

And Jorge Villa interviewed Jane Close Conoley that confirmed there would be no winter commencement after all. Due to staff shortages and limited capacity in the Walter Pyramid, a winter commencement with a traditional ceremony was not possible.

Host: Cindy Aguilera

Edited by: Cindy Aguilera

New episodes will drop every Monday. Like, comment, and follow us on your favorite platform for more content!

Apple Podcasts

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/beach-weekly/id1488484518?uo=4

Google Podcasts

https://www.google.com/podcasts?feed=aHR0cHM6Ly9hbmNob3IuZm0vcy9kMzEwMjEwL3BvZGNhc3QvcnNz

Spotify

https://open.spotify.com/show/4HJaqJep02kHeIQy8op1n1

Overcast

https://overcast.fm/itunes1488484518/beach-weekly

Soundcloud

https://soundcloud.com/daily49er