Beach Sports S1E6: Men’s volleyball quest for another title and discussing Spring Athletics



In this week’s episode, a recap of spring athletics; teams that have impressed and teams that have struggled throughout the season. Daily 49er Sports Editor and Sports Editor Assistant Thomas Murray discuss their take on athletics this spring and a look in to men’s volleyball search for another title.

Long Beach State Athletic Director Andy Fee shares his thoughts on this spring’s sellout home games. He discusses his hopes for another men’s volleyball championship and his trip to Hawaii with the team. He also shares his hopes and predictions for upcoming fall athletics.

