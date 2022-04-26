LIT at the Beach S1E7: “Pollution is Colonialism” by Max Liboiron



In the last episode for the month of April, host Sebastian Perez explains the meaning behind Max Liborion’s book “Pollution is Colonialism”. In the book Liborion describes how capitalism, colonialism and environmental science conspire to further damage the Earth.

In the process Indigenous land is harmed, destroyed and the rights of First Nation people everywhere are also violated. This book itself serves as an ethical guide for those who wish to undo some of the harm of colonialism as well as for scientists who wish to contribute to the liberation of both Indigenous peoples and the environment.

