Beach Weekly S8E12: Beach Kitchen opens, New Alumni Center and ASI hosts “Know Your Rights” Workshop

Kevin Caparoso reports on the opening of the brand new Beach Kitchen in the University Dining Plaza.
Nehemiah Balaoro reported that the new alumni Center named, Anna W Ngai Alumni Center will be opening this Fall. The center is located along Beach Drive near the University Student Union.
Ana Acosta reported that ASI held a “KNOW YOUR RIGHTS” workshop event that highlighted workers’ rights and protections Tuesday evening.
Host: Cindy Aguilera
Edited by: Cindy Aguilera
