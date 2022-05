In this episode, host Aziza Gomez talks with Universal music group producer, songwriter, film composer, and saxophonist Andrew Balogh about work-ethic tips for life after graduating from CSULB as well as the importance of digital marketing and brand building as an undiscovered artist.

