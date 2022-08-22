Beach Weekly S9E1: Welcome back to the Beach! Campus updates and more

It’s Back to School season! For this first episode of Beach Weekly Season 9, here is what you need to know for the upcoming semester.

Long Beach State is continuing to require that all students receive booster shots of the COVID-19 vaccination as part of its immunization policy. Face coverings are required indoors with the exception of the Student Union building and library for those who are fully vaccinated.

Eligible first-year students in need of a laptop or tablet can participate in the CSULB Technology Loan Program and use the devices through the completion of their degree. Additionally, CSULB’s Division of Information Technology is working on expanding outdoor Wi-Fi on campus.

CSULB is beginning to make its transition to Canvas this academic year. The university will continue to utilize both BeachBoard and Canvas throughout the 2022-2023 academic year, and plans to move completely to Canvas in fall 2023.

A new mental health initiative is being launched this year with the implementation of new strategies for a more holistic approach to students’ mental health treatment.

Long Beach State Athletics Director Andy Fee, who has served as LBSU’s Athletic Director since April 2017, announced his departure from The Beach on August 8th and will be heading for the University of Washington.

LBSU’s Women’s Soccer season started off yesterday night against USC, resulting in a 1-0 loss.

LBSU’s Women’s Volleyball season begins on Saturday in the Portland State Tournament.

Week of Welcome will be held next week on August 30th and 31st throughout the Central Quad, from 11am to 3pm.

Host: Leila Nunez

Edited by: Leila Nunez

