Beach Weekly S9E2: Long Beach State hires new Athletics Director, Week of Welcome and Campus safety (ft. Kadie Gurley)

For Season 9: Episode 2 of Beach Weekly, we are bringing you all the major headlines from the second week of the Fall 2022 semester.

With the Fall semester now well underway, Long Beach State is experiencing an overall increase in student enrollment. According to the CSULB Office of Public Records, Long Beach State’s enrollment is now at 38,200 students. The rise of enrollment is due in part to the university’s 30% decrease in online classes this semester as compared to Fall 2021.

Long Beach State has announced that Ted Kadowaki will serve as the Interim Executive Director of Athletics starting on Sep. 1. Kadowaki will be filling the role vacated by Andy Fee, who was hired as Beach Athletics Director in April 2017. Kadowaki is expected to serve as the Interim Athletics Director through Summer 2023, at which point the university plans on recruiting a new permanent director.

Week of Welcome will take place from 11am to 3pm on Aug. 30 and 31 along the Central Quad and Speaker’s Platform. Beach Pride Events is anticipating the participation of 280 organizations, the largest turnout for Week of Welcome in recent years.

With the persistence of COVID-19 cases and the recent rise of the monkeypox virus, questions are being raised about Long Beach State’s campus safety policies. The university has not announced any policies related to the monkeypox virus, and there are doubts as to whether it will continue to enforce its current masking policy to reduce COVID-19 emission.

Host: Isabel Silagy

Guest Host: Kadie Gurley

Edited by: Calla Delos Reyes

